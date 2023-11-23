TikTok Faces Increasing Scrutiny Over Privacy Concerns

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app with over 150 million users in the United States and 134 million in the European Union, is facing mounting criticism and scrutiny over its privacy practices. Recent bans of the app numerous government organizations in Europe and the United States highlight growing concerns about the potential risks associated with TikTok and the Chinese company behind it, ByteDance.

In February 2023, the European Commission banned TikTok from the mobile phones of its employees, citing the need to protect against cyber threats and potential cyberattacks. Similarly, in the US, Congress, the army, and federal agencies prohibited the use of TikTok on work phones due to concerns that users’ data could be exploited ByteDance or the Chinese government.

One of the key issues surrounding TikTok is the handling of user data. In an updated privacy policy, TikTok disclosed that it allows certain employees located in various countries to access European user data. This raised concerns about the potential misuse of data and unauthorized access individuals with ulterior motives.

Moreover, an alarming revelation the New York Times in December 2022 exposed how TikTok employees accessed sensitive data to track and identify journalists who were investigating ByteDance. This breach of privacy exposes the potential risks associated with the app and the power it grants to its employees.

While TikTok maintains that it follows robust security controls and approval protocols, the incident raises questions about the effectiveness of these measures and highlights the need for stricter regulation and oversight.

The scrutiny on TikTok goes beyond privacy concerns. Authorities are also investigating the app’s practices in content moderation and protection of under-18s. The European Commission has requested more information from TikTok regarding its measures to prevent the spread of illegal content and protect children’s well-being.

As the use of TikTok continues to skyrocket and concerns mount, it is crucial for policymakers and regulatory bodies to address the privacy and security risks associated with the app. Balancing the benefits of such platforms with the need to protect users’ data and ensure a safe digital environment remains a challenge.

