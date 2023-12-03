TikTok’s Influence on Language Evolution

New words and phrases are constantly emerging in the ever-changing linguistic landscape of social media platforms like TikTok. This phenomenon, often referred to as “algospeak,” involves the introduction of coded terms topass algorithm filters that screen for sensitive or rule-violating content. While algospeak may seem like a recent development, it actually represents a natural cycle of language evolution that has been accelerated the internet and platforms like TikTok.

Language, as a key aspect of human society, has always evolved over time. Studies have shown that frequently used words change slowly across languages, while less commonly used words exhibit greater variation in sound. Historically, these linguistic changes would accumulate over generations and slowly permeate across vast distances. However, with the advent of the internet and the interconnectedness it brings, vocabulary changes can now occur rapidly and accumulate at an unprecedented pace through the massive exposure on platforms like TikTok.

The way humans learn and imitate language plays a crucial role in this linguistic evolution. Children, in particular, have a natural ability to imitate others, even when they don’t fully understand the rationale behind certain actions or words. This high-fidelity imitation allows children to learn languages more quickly and spontaneously than adults. Given that a significant portion of TikTok’s user base consists of young individuals between the ages of 18 to 24, the platform becomes an ideal breeding ground for the spread of new terms and phrases.

Algospeak, therefore, can be seen as just another iteration of language evolution. It introduces new words and concepts that children and users adopt without necessarily understanding their original purpose. The conscious replacement of “offensive” or sensitive words, which is not a novel idea, has existed throughout the history of language in the form of euphemisms. Euphemisms serve as softer alternatives to taboo or unpleasant words and can eventually become widely accepted, with their original intent fading over time.

As users encounter algospeak on platforms like TikTok, they are likely to adopt these terms without questioning their origins or intended meanings. The loss of intent can happen relatively quickly, especially among younger language learners who are more open to adopting new linguistic trends. This ongoing linguistic evolution on TikTok highlights the influence of social media platforms in shaping language and the potential for new terms to become ingrained in our everyday vocabulary.

