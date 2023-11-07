In a recent study conducted Amnesty International in partnership with the Algorithmic Transparency Institute and AI Forensics, concerning findings have emerged regarding the effects of TikTok’s recommendation system on young users. The research reveals that within just a few minutes of scrolling, TikTok begins showing videos that “romanticize, normalize, or encourage” suicide. This alarming trend raises concerns about the platform’s business model, which is deemed “inherently abusive” Amnesty International.

One of the key findings of the study is that after spending approximately five to six hours on TikTok, nearly half of the videos shown to young users were related to mental health, with the potential to be harmful. Furthermore, when researchers manually analyzed the content, they discovered that more than half of the videos in the ‘For You’ feed were focused on mental health struggles, often romanticizing or normalizing suicide. This trend was even more pronounced when the research accounts, mimicking 13-year-old users, were manually rewatching mental health-related videos.

Another study conducted Amnesty International, titled ‘Addictive Design,’ delves into how TikTok’s platform design encourages unhealthy usage of the app. Focus groups and simulations involving children’s TikTok habits revealed that the ‘For You’ page can become a “rabbit hole” for users. Once a video captures their attention, it is repeatedly shown to them, increasing its frequency within their feed. This design feature creates an addictive loop, ensuring users remain engaged on the platform.

Not only does TikTok’s algorithm impact users’ engagement but it also affects their mental well-being. Several teenagers participating in the study expressed how the content they see on TikTok can alter their mood negatively. Exposing them to self-diagnosing videos or distressing imagery often leads to overthinking, exacerbating anxiety symptoms. This highlights the responsibility platforms like TikTok have in safeguarding the mental health of their users.

Amnesty International has also raised concerns about TikTok’s data collection practices. The organization states that the app’s addictive nature sustains the rights-abusing collection of user data. These practices disproportionately affect children in countries with weaker data protection regulations. TikTok must take proactive measures to respect the privacy rights of all its younger users, not only those in Europe, banning targeted advertising for individuals under the age of 18 globally.

As the debate around social media’s impact on mental health continues, it becomes crucial for platforms like TikTok to address these concerns and implement measures that prioritize user well-being. Striking a balance between engaging content and responsible algorithms will be crucial in creating a safer digital environment for younger users.

