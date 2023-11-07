A recent study conducted Amnesty International has shed light on the alarming content that TikTok shows within minutes of users scrolling on the app. The research reveals that videos that “romanticize, normalize, or encourage” suicide are being prominently displayed to young users, raising serious concerns about the impact of the platform on mental health.

The study, carried out in collaboration with the Algorithmic Transparency Institute and AI Forensics, involved the use of automated accounts posing as 13-year-olds to measure the effects of TikTok’s recommendation system. After just five to six hours of usage, nearly half of the videos shown to these simulated young users were mental health-related and potentially harmful.

The concerning findings also highlight a “rabbit hole” effect, whereby users are led deeper into a stream of mental health-related content. Researchers discovered that within as little as three to 20 minutes, more than half of the videos in the ‘For You’ feed were focused on mental health struggles, including suicide. This raises questions about the responsibility of TikTok in curating content that is safe and supportive for its users.

Additionally, a separate study titled ‘Addictive Design’ delves into how TikTok’s platform design encourages unhealthy use of the app. The research, based on focus groups and simulations of children’s TikTok habits, suggests that the platform’s recommendation system can trap users in an endless loop of content consumption. Users described the ‘For You’ page as a “rabbit hole,” where they find themselves repeatedly exposed to videos even if they initially did not resonate with them.

The impact on mental health is further exacerbated the algorithm’s ability to manipulate users’ emotions and moods. Teenagers reported that TikTok content, particularly those related to sickness or self-diagnosis, heightened their anxiety and overthinking. The constant exposure to such content without actively seeking it out can have a detrimental effect on mental well-being.

Amnesty International also raises concerns about TikTok’s data collection practices, asserting that the platform’s addictive design sustains their “rights-abusing data collection practices.” This targeting of users in regions with weak data protection regulations is particularly troubling, as children in these countries may experience the worst abuses of their right to privacy.

In light of these findings, Amnesty International calls for TikTok to take immediate action to protect its users, especially those under 18, from harmful content and targeted advertising worldwide. It is crucial for social media platforms to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their users, implementing robust safety measures and responsible content curation practices.

