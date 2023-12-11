TikTok Forms Strategic Partnership with Indonesian Ecommerce Giant

In a surprising turn of events, TikTok has entered into a strategic partnership with Indonesian ecommerce firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, taking a controlling stake in one of the country’s largest shopping platforms, Tokopedia. This alliance marks a significant departure from the recent ban on ecommerce activities on social media imposed Indonesia just two months ago.

Under this new partnership, TikTok Shop Indonesia will be integrated into the existing PT Tokopedia business, with TikTok holding a controlling stake. The shopping features within the TikTok app that were previously paused due to the ban will now be operated the combined entity. To solidify this collaboration, TikTok has invested $840 million for a 75.01% stake in PT Tokopedia, with a commitment to invest over $1.5 billion in the future. GoTo will retain a 24.9% ownership in the venture while continuing to collaborate with Tokopedia as strategic partners.

To ensure a smooth transition and integration, a dedicated committee, chaired GoTo Group CEO Patrick Walujo, will be established with support from the leadership of both businesses. The focus will be on operating PT Tokopedia in the best interests of Indonesia’s digital economy.

The partnership will commence with a pilot period in close consultation with regulators. The first initiative, called Beli Lokal, will launch on December 12th coinciding with Indonesia’s national online shopping day. It aims to support local SMEs promoting Indonesian products on both TikTok and Tokopedia.

Moving forward, TikTok, Tokopedia, and GoTo aspire to transform Indonesia’s ecommerce sector, generating millions of job opportunities in the next five years. The companies plan to support SMEs through various joint initiatives, including promoting Indonesian products, providing skills development, offering marketing and branding support, assisting local brands in international expansion, and establishing technology centers across the country.

This unexpected partnership between TikTok and PT Tokopedia signals a new chapter in Indonesia’s ecommerce landscape, marking their shared commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering local businesses.