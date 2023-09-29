Barbie Dolls: Not Just for Kids Anymore

Barbie dolls have always been a popular toy for children, but now it seems that adults are getting in on the action too. The recent success of the “Barbie” movie, along with TikTok trends, has led to a surge in adults purchasing these iconic dolls for emotional support.

While most adults buying Barbies are collectors or shopping for kids, there is a growing recognition of the benefits of play for adults, especially in the realm of mental health. According to Kristi Flora, a psychology professor at Franklin College, play has been shown to have positive effects on both children and adults. It can help reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being.

The “Barbie” movie, which has grossed over a billion dollars since its release in July, has played a significant role in this surge in adult Barbie purchases. Business Insider reports that Shopify has seen a 56% increase in sales of Barbie dolls as a result of the film’s popularity.

This trend highlights the importance of incorporating play into our lives, regardless of age. Play is not just for children; it has benefits for adults too. Whether it’s through collecting nostalgic toys or engaging in other playful activities, adults can find emotional support and joy in play.

In a world filled with stress and responsibilities, taking time to play and connect with our inner child can be a valuable tool for self-care. So, if you’ve ever had an inclination to pick up a Barbie doll as an adult, know that you’re not alone. Embrace the power of play and find comfort in the familiar embrace of an iconic plastic friend.

Sources:

– CNN

– Business Insider