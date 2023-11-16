TikTok Launches ‘Add to Music App’ Feature, Including Spotify Integration

TikTok has officially launched its ‘Add to Music App’ feature, allowing users to easily save tracks to their favorite music streaming services. Initially tested with Apple Music and later Amazon Music, the feature has now expanded to include Spotify as a partner. When users come across a track they like in videos on TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed, they can simply tap the ‘Add Song’ button next to the track name to save it to a default playlist or a customized playlist of their choice.

The rollout of the new feature has begun in the UK and US, with plans to expand to more countries in the future. Although not mentioned in the official announcement, Apple Music is still included in the feature, as confirmed Music Ally. The integration aims to create a direct connection between music discovery on TikTok and consumption on music streaming platforms, bridging the gap that YouTube Music’s Lyor Cohen once criticized.

Interestingly, YouTube Music is not currently part of TikTok’s ‘Add to Music App’ feature, potentially due to its own short-video service, YouTube Shorts, which already has close ties to YouTube Music. While the absence of YouTube Music may seem counterproductive considering TikTok’s ability to direct users elsewhere, it appears that the integration with Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music takes precedence.

One major question surrounding the new feature is data transparency. Will labels and artist teams have access to analytics to see the impact of TikTok on their music streams, playlist adds, and follower growth? It remains unclear whether TikTok, the streaming services, or both will provide this data. The ‘Add to Music App’ feature holds the potential to quantify TikTok’s influence on music streams, but collaboration between the music industry and the platforms is crucial to making this data accessible and meaningful.

