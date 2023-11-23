TikTok In The Mix: A Global Music Event Coming to Mesa

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is set to host its inaugural global music event in Mesa, Arizona. Taking place at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023, TikTok In The Mix promises to be a groundbreaking festival that brings together top musical talent and creators from around the world.

Headlining the event will be renowned artists Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth. They will be joined a lineup of exciting guests and TikTok creators such as Kaliii, Isabel LaRosa, Sam Barber, LU KALA, and many more. One notable addition to the lineup is Peso Pluma, a popular Mexican artist who recently performed sold-out shows in Phoenix and Glendale.

With millions of fans on TikTok, Peso Pluma expressed gratitude towards his supporters in a statement. He credited his fans for their constant love and support, emphasizing that without them, he wouldn’t be able to pursue what he loves. This performance at TikTok In The Mix is his way of giving back to his fans.

For those unable to attend the event in person, TikTok will be livestreaming the festival, ensuring that fans from all corners of the globe can enjoy the incredible performances.

If you’re planning to attend TikTok In The Mix, all ages are welcome, but individuals under 18 must be accompanied an adult. The event will open its doors at 2 p.m., with the show starting at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $60 according to the event’s map, and further details can be found on the event’s official website.

As TikTok continues to revolutionize the way we consume and engage with music, TikTok In The Mix is a testament to the platform’s immense popularity and influence in the music industry. This global event will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience for both attendees and online viewers alike.

