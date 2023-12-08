TikTok Enhances Moderation Tools and Launches Anti-Hate Task Force

In response to criticism over its handling of Israel-Hamas war content and hate speech, TikTok is introducing new initiatives to improve moderation and combat discrimination. The social platform is implementing comment filtering tools, including the innovative “Comment Care Mode,” which automatically filters out comments that resemble previously reported or deleted ones. Additionally, TikTok will now remove comments from accounts that are not followed or followed the creator. These features aim to create a safer and more inclusive environment for users.

To increase awareness of these tools, TikTok plans to prompt new users to utilize them after their first video upload. Furthermore, the platform will establish a product beta testing program to obtain direct feedback from creators, enabling TikTok to continuously improve its moderation capabilities.

Recognizing the importance of proactive measures, TikTok has formed an anti-hate and discrimination task force. This team will collaborate with experts to identify and address hate speech, such as antisemitism and Islamophobia, before it spreads extensively. In their efforts to combat discrimination, TikTok will expand its managed creator communities to include Jewish, inter-faith, API, and LGBTQ+ communities in the coming year.

Additionally, TikTok intends to grant access to its research APIs to civil society groups. This move aims to provide transparency and understanding of the type of content circulating on the platform. By allowing external organizations to analyze and assess TikTok content, the platform hopes to foster a more accountable and responsible social media environment.

While critics may still point to potential algorithm biases, TikTok has remained committed to removing offensive content. Between October 7 and November 30, the platform removed over 1.3 million videos related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. These removed videos encompassed content promoting Hamas, hate speech, terrorism, and misinformation.

As part of our commitment to transparency, please note that this article contains affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission.