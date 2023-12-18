Discover the World of Music on TikTok with the New ‘Add to Music App’ Button

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through TikTok and falling in love with a song playing in the background? Well, now you can easily save that music with just a single click. TikTok recently introduced the ‘Add to Music App’ button, allowing users to add tracks from videos directly to their music libraries. And the best part? It’s now available in several countries around the world, expanding beyond its initial launch in the US and UK.

Partnering with popular music platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, TikTok is making it easier than ever for users to curate their own music collections. Whether you’re in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, or any of the other countries where this feature is now available, you can amplify your music discovery experience on TikTok.

Music holds a special place in the hearts of TikTok users, who rely on the platform to explore new songs and trends. With a vast library of tracks at their disposal, creators can sync their videos perfectly with the perfect soundtrack. This not only benefits content creators but also offers tremendous opportunities for artists to gain exposure and fame. A viral video or trending challenge featuring their music can catapult an artist’s career to new heights.

TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, Ole Obermann, expressed his excitement about the “incredible response” to this new feature. It’s no surprise, as the ‘Add to Music App’ button allows artists to extend their reach beyond TikTok itself. By collaborating with top music platforms, TikTok creates an avenue for artists to be discovered millions of fans worldwide.

