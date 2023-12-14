TikTok Introduces “Add to Music App” Feature in 19 New Countries

In a move to expand its music capabilities, TikTok has launched the “Add to Music App” feature in 19 additional countries. This new tool allows users to save tracks from TikTok directly to their playlists on popular streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

The feature, which was initially introduced in the US and the UK, has garnered a positive response from TikTok users. With the expansion, TikTok aims to enhance the music discovery experience for its users worldwide. The countries included in the expansion are Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Sweden, Turkey, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music business development, expressed his excitement about the “incredible response” to the Add to Music App feature. Lindsey Kelt, head of distribution/product partnerships, also praised the feature, calling it “transformational.”

This move is part of TikTok’s ongoing efforts to solidify its position in the music industry. The platform has already entered into various partnerships with major players in the music sphere, including Disney, Live Nation/Ticketmaster, DistroKid, Rotana Music, and Warner Music Group. Additionally, TikTok has expanded its services to include artist accounts, live concerts, and talent discovery programs.

As TikTok continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the platform navigates potential regulatory challenges and competition from other social media giants. Recent reports suggest that TikTok may be considering a subscription-focused pivot due to upcoming EU data laws. Meanwhile, rivals like Meta’s Reels are gaining popularity among users.

Overall, TikTok’s introduction of the “Add to Music App” feature in these new countries demonstrates the platform’s dedication to providing an immersive music experience for its global user base.