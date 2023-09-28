Republican Candidates Clash Over TikTok’s Influence in US

The recent Republican Party Presidential Debate saw candidates engaging in a heated discussion regarding TikTok’s influence in the United States. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized rival Vivek Ramaswamy for joining the popular social media app, which is owned Chinese company Bytedance Ltd. Haley described TikTok as one of the “most dangerous social media apps” that exists.

On the other hand, Ramaswamy defended his decision to use platforms like TikTok, stating that it allows him to connect with young voters and increase his chances of winning the election. Additionally, Ramaswamy reiterated his proposal to ban younger individuals from using social media altogether if he were to become president.

The presence of an advertisement from TikTok during the commercial break further accentuated the debate. With 1.7 billion users worldwide, TikTok has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. The Trump administration previously attempted to ban the app, while the Biden administration has imposed restrictions on its use on government devices. Furthermore, TikTok has drawn controversy for its potential negative impact on mental health.

While the candidates did not reach a consensus on how to address TikTok’s influence, the discussion underscored the ongoing concerns surrounding the app’s ties to China and its impact on American society.

