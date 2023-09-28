TikTok Faces Criticism in Republican Party Presidential Debate

During the Republican Party presidential debate, the candidates expressed concerns over TikTok, a social media app owned the Chinese company Bytedance Ltd. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized rival Vivek Ramaswamy for using TikTok, calling it one of the most dangerous social media apps. Ramaswamy defended his use of the platform, stating that he needed to reach young voters.

TikTok, which boasts 1.7 billion users, aired an advertisement multiple times during the commercial break. The app has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, with the Trump administration attempting to ban it and the Biden administration placing restrictions on its use on government devices. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the app’s impact on mental health.

One of the TikTok ads featured an 81-year-old US Navy veteran known as “Patriotic Kenny.” With 2.6 million followers, he uses TikTok to raise funds for mobility scooters for fellow veterans.

The debate highlighted the controversy surrounding TikTok and its potential influence, particularly concerning national security. Critics argue that the app’s ties to China pose a risk to American data and user privacy.

While TikTok has faced scrutiny, it continues to be a popular platform, especially among younger demographics. Its ability to reach and engage with a large audience has made it an important tool for political candidates seeking to connect with voters.

In conclusion, the Republican Party presidential debate brought attention to TikTok’s controversial nature. Despite criticisms, the app remains a powerful tool for communication and engagement, providing a platform for users of varying backgrounds and interests to connect and share their stories.

