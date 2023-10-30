TikTok Continues to Soar, Setting New Records in 2023

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, shows no signs of slowing down as it reaches new heights of success in 2023. Recent data from OnlyAccounts.io reveals that TikTok has achieved nearly 770 million downloads in the first nine months of the year, surpassing last year’s figures an astounding 100 million.

In just six years, TikTok has experienced an exponential growth in its user base, with over 1.9 billion users worldwide. This remarkable ascent has positioned TikTok as the most valuable social media brand in the world, surpassing even Facebook.

TikTok’s dominance is further highlighted its potential to set a new download record for 2023. According to Statista and AppMagic data, TikTok has already totaled almost 770 million downloads in the first three quarters of the year, signaling a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2022. With three months remaining, TikTok trails the 2022 download total only 88 million, which reached a staggering 858 million downloads.

The contrast becomes even more striking when comparing these figures to TikTok’s record-breaking year in 2020. During the first nine months of 2020, the app garnered 802.5 million downloads, surpassing 2023 32 million downloads.

In addition to its impressive download numbers, TikTok also sets a new record in in-app purchase revenue. Users have spent nearly $2 billion on the app during the first nine months of 2023, representing a remarkable 62% increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, Q3 2023 saw the highest in-app purchase revenue in TikTok’s history, exceeding $680 million.

TikTok’s continued success solidifies its position as the fastest-growing platform in the social media landscape. Its ability to captivate users and advertisers alike showcases its enduring appeal. As TikTok continues to break records in downloads and revenue, its global influence shows no signs of diminishing.

