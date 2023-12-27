Ditching Gender: TikTok’s Viral Trends Go Beyond Expectations

Summary:

TikTok has witnessed a surge of viral trends throughout the year, with gender-based hashtags taking center stage. However, upon closer examination, these trends reveal a larger phenomenon of breaking down gender stereotypes and embracing individuality. One such trend, known as “girl dinner,” showcases young women opting for a non-traditional meal consisting of picky bits rather than a balanced dish. While the term “girl” implies gender specificity, its adoption TikTok users seems to reflect a desire to indulge their inner child and embrace a carefree approach to food. The popularity of these gender-based trends can be attributed to a growing movement that challenges heteronormative standards and celebrates personal choices.

The trend has faced criticism for promoting unhealthy eating habits. However, its originator, Olivia Maher, sees it as an opportunity to enjoy a relaxing evening with oneself, likening it to a “little rat meal.” Interestingly, this trend is not the only one referencing “girls.” Another one gaining traction is “rat girl summer,” encouraging women to go outside, enjoy themselves, and shed their inhibitions. Moreover, the emergence of trends like “girl math” and conversations about the Roman Empire raises questions about the significance of gender when participating in viral challenges.

While these trends may have been initiated women and girls, their popularity suggests that they resonate with a wider audience regardless of gender. The underlying motivation seems to lie in embracing individuality, breaking free from societal norms, and finding joy in everyday experiences. By embracing these trends, users are challenging gender stereotypes and fostering a sense of unity and empathy among peers.

In conclusion, TikTok’s viral trends, from “girl dinner” to “rat girl summer,” demonstrate a rejection of traditional gender roles and a celebration of personal choices. As gender becomes less essential in participating in and enjoying these trends, it prompts reflection on the evolving nature of societal expectations. With each trend fostering a sense of togetherness and empowerment, TikTok continues to be a platform that encourages users to express themselves authentically.