Artists Embrace TikTok to Share Stories Behind Their Christmas Songs

Many artists are taking to digital platforms this holiday season to connect with younger audiences and promote their music. TikTok, in particular, has launched a Christmas-focused campaign called #BehindTheSong, where artists recount the stories behind their beloved Christmas tunes.

Shakin’ Stevens, the legendary singer, shares insights about his hit song ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ and how it was recorded during a heatwave. Elton John also joins in on the fun, discussing the creation of his festive track ‘Step Into Christmas.’ East 17, despite the passage of time, reminisces about their popular Christmas song ‘Stay Another Day’. The Darkness gracefully avoids addressing the relevance of their song ‘Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)’ and its title in the present day.

Other notable artists participating in the campaign include Hanson, who reveal the evolution of their song ‘Finally It’s Christmas.’ Rick Astley discusses the making of his Christmas-themed music video for ‘Love This Christmas,’ while steering clear of any talk regarding the infamous ‘Never Gonna Give Yule Up’ song, which fans have been eagerly awaiting. Air Supply dives into their Christmas album, and Wheatus gets in the spirit with ‘Christmas Dirtbag.’

TikTok launched #BehindTheSong earlier this year as a hub for artists, songwriters, and producers to share the anecdotes and inspirations behind their music. The hashtag has garnered over 3 billion views, demonstrating its popularity and reach.

As the campaign continues to gain momentum, it would be a delightful addition to have Brenda Lee, whose recent US number one took an astonishing 65 years to achieve, join TikTok to share her story and offer a unique perspective. Perhaps they could even create a cheeky title like ‘TikTokin’ Around The Christmas Tree.’

The digital age has provided artists with new platforms to stay connected with their fans, and campaigns like #BehindTheSong on TikTok allow musicians to share the stories behind their beloved holiday hits. It’s a win-win situation, providing artists an opportunity to engage a younger audience while keeping the magic of their music alive for generations to come.