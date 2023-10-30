The Rise of Tik/Croc: A Modern Take on Creature Horror

A new and exciting horror movie is set to hit the screens, bringing together the world of social media and creature features like never before. Tik/Croc, an upcoming crocodile horror film, is being developed Film Mode Entertainment and Jaggi Entertainment, and promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and thrilling action.

The movie, penned talented writers Ryan Meharry and Yasmin Kassim, tells the tale of a massive crocodile that becomes an overnight sensation when its terrifying rampage is captured and shared on social media. With the world’s attention fixated on witnessing the beast in action, a daring high school student embarks on a perilous adventure to capture it all on her TikTok account, driven a desperate need for both fame and fortune.

Clay Epstein, the president of Film Mode Entertainment, expresses his excitement about the project, stating, “We’re thrilled to be working with the prolific Steve Jaggi on Tik/Croc, a relevant and fresh take on a classic beloved genre. This film not only explores the power of social media but also caters to a new generation of fans.” Indeed, the incorporation of social media and the modern twist on the genre are sure to attract a wide audience, breathing new life into the horror film landscape.

Steve Jaggi, the CEO of Jaggi Entertainment, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the perfect setting for the movie’s production. “Queensland, with its tropical landscape, is the ideal location to shoot a croc movie,” he explains. With its stunning beauty and inherent danger, the environment will immerse viewers in the thrilling world of Tik/Croc, amplifying the tension and suspense.

Film Mode Entertainment has also secured worldwide sales rights for the film, signaling their confidence in its potential success. As anticipation grows and fans eagerly await the release of Tik/Croc, it’s clear that this innovative take on creature horror will leave a lasting impression on both long-time enthusiasts of the genre and newcomers alike.

