How to Watch the Tigres vs Monterrey Match: Kick-off Time and Team News

The highly anticipated Clasico Regiomontano between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will take place on Saturday night in Liga MX. Tigres, the defending champions, have had a slow start to the new season, with two draws and a win in their opening three league games. They were also eliminated from the Leagues Cup Monterrey. However, they bounced back with a win against Necaxa and back-to-back wins against Santos Laguna and Queretaro FC. Unfortunately, they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atlas in their last match.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the Liga MX table with 14 points, Tigres will be looking to close the gap on the table-toppers. However, they face a tough test against Monterrey, who are just one point behind them in the standings.

For those who want to watch the match, it will be played at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in Mexico City. The kick-off time is 11:05 pm ET on September 23, 2023, in the United States. The game will be available to watch and stream live online through Univision, TUDN, and fuboTV.

In terms of team news, Tigres have had some fitness issues with key players this season. Sebastian Cordova, Andre-Pierre Gignac, and Diego Lainez have all had their fair share of injury problems. Gignac, in particular, will be looking to return to scoring ways after struggling for service in their last match against Atlas.

Monterrey, on the other hand, will be without the services of Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori, and Ali Avila. However, captain Hector Moreno is expected to be back in contention after missing the last couple of games. Sergio Canales and Jesus Corona will be relied upon for goals in this crucial match.

With the long-standing rivalry between these two teams, the Clasico Regiomontano promises to be an intense and exciting encounter for fans of Mexican football.

Sources: Goal