Detroit Tigers to Host Cleveland Guardians in MLB 2023 Action

The Detroit Tigers will be hosting the Cleveland Guardians in an MLB 2023 game on Saturday, September 30th at Comerica Park in Detroit. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Guardians will have right-hander Triston McKenzie as their starting pitcher, while the Tigers have yet to determine their starting pitcher.

Both teams currently have a record of 76-84 this season. The Tigers have a home record of 35-44 and a season record of 40-67 in games where they have given up a home run. On the other hand, the Guardians have a road record of 34-45 and an overall season record of 76-84. The Guardians have a strong performance when hitting two or more home runs, with a record of 21-8 in such games.

This matchup will be the 12th time these teams face each other this season. Currently, the Tigers hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

Some notable players to watch in this game include Spencer Torkelson for the Tigers, who has 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, and 95 RBI. Jake Rogers has been performing well recently, with five home runs and 10 RBI in the last 10 games. For the Guardians, Jose Ramirez leads the team with 24 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .473. Andres Gimenez has been productive in the last 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, and eight RBI.

In terms of the team’s recent performance, the Tigers have a record of 6-4 in their last 10 games with a batting average of .243 and an ERA of 3.10. They have outscored their opponents 11 runs in this stretch. On the other hand, the Guardians have a record of 4-6 with a batting average of .263 and an ERA of 4.97. They have been outscored nine runs in their last 10 games.

In terms of injuries, the Tigers have several players on the injured list, including Riley Greene, Alex Faedo, Matt Manning, Mason Englert, Tyler Alexander, Matthew Boyd, Freddy Pacheco, Austin Meadows, and Casey Mize. The Guardians have Gabriel Arias, Tanner Bibee, and Logan Allen on the injured list.

(Source: The Associated Press)