PGA Tour Faces Criticism for Course Selection: Kelly Kraft Calls for Improvement

Professional golfer Kelly Kraft recently voiced his opinion on the PGA Tour’s course selection process, noting that there is room for improvement. In an Instagram post following his performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kraft expressed that he believes the PGA Tour could do a better job in choosing courses to host their events. While Kraft did not elaborate on specific reasons for his dissatisfaction with the El Cardonal course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the tournament took place, he emphasized that it was not his favorite course.

The El Cardonal course holds particular significance as it is the first course designed legendary golfer Tiger Woods and the first one of his courses to host a Tour event. Despite this distinction, Kraft’s remarks highlight the subjectivity in evaluating golf courses and the diverse preferences of professional golfers.

It is worth noting that scoring was low at the tournament, with players averaging 68.99 strokes — nearly two shots better than the season average. The fairways were also reportedly forgiving, with a remarkable 89.95 percent of players hitting them accurately. These statistics suggest that El Cardonal provided favorable conditions for the competitors.

While Kraft’s criticism of the course selection process raises questions about the Tour’s approach, other players have expressed positive opinions about Woods’ design. Opinions on the course have varied, with some praising it and others adopting a wait-and-see attitude. It is clear that different players have different preferences when it comes to golf courses, highlighting the challenge for the PGA Tour in finding courses that satisfy the majority of players.

As the PGA Tour continues to host events, it will be interesting to see how they address Kraft’s concerns and whether adjustments will be made to the course selection process. Striking a balance that considers both the preferences of the players and the competitive challenge is undoubtedly a complex task for the Tour.

