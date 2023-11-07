New Article: Kelly Kraft Calls for Improved Course Selection on the PGA Tour

Kelly Kraft, a professional golfer who recently finished 71st at the World Wide Technology Championship, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the PGA Tour’s course selection process. In a recent Instagram post, Kraft expressed his belief that the PGA Tour could do a better job at choosing courses to host their events.

Kraft’s comments came after he completed his final round on the El Cardonal course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This particular course holds significance as it was the first one designed golfing legend Tiger Woods and also marked the first time a Woods-designed course hosted a Tour event.

During his four days on the course, Kraft finished with an eight-under total, 19 strokes behind the winner. While his performance may not have been ideal, Kraft made it clear that his criticism was aimed at the course selection process rather than his own play. He stated that El Cardonal was not his favorite course and that he believes the PGA Tour could benefit from improvements in this area.

It is worth noting that the scoring at El Cardonal was relatively low, with players averaging nearly two shots better than the season average. The forgiving fairways also saw a high percentage of successful shots from the participating players. Despite this, Kraft’s opinion stands.

Kraft’s Instagram post sparked a conversation within the golfing community, with many players and fans sharing their thoughts on the matter. The PGA Tour will undoubtedly take note of these opinions as they continue to strive for excellence in their course selection process.

