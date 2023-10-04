Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath’ Launches Exclusive WhatsApp Channel ‘Ganapath Ka Gang’

Pooja Entertainment has taken a unique approach to engage with fans launching an exclusive broadcast channel on WhatsApp for their upcoming film, ‘Ganapath’. This marks the first time an Indian film has established its official WhatsApp channel.

The ‘Ganapath Ka Gang’ channel offers fans exclusive access and special privileges throughout the campaign. Fans can now receive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and other exciting announcements directly on WhatsApp. It provides a more intimate and interactive platform for fans to connect with the movie and its stars.

The teaser of ‘Ganapath’ was recently unveiled, featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in unprecedented roles. The teaser showcases their charisma and authority while promising a world-class cinematic experience. With its high-octane action sequences, mesmerizing visuals, and a compelling storyline, ‘Ganapath’ is set to redefine the action genre.

This innovative use of WhatsApp as a promotional platform highlights the growing importance of social media in film marketing. By utilizing WhatsApp, Pooja Entertainment aims to reach a wider audience and create a more immersive movie experience for fans.

In an era where technology has become an integral part of our lives, it is no surprise that filmmakers are exploring new avenues to connect with fans. The ‘Ganapath Ka Gang’ WhatsApp channel not only provides exclusive content but also nurtures a sense of community among fans.

This move Pooja Entertainment sets a new precedent for film promotions in India. It will be interesting to see how other filmmakers embrace this approach and use platforms like WhatsApp to engage with their audience.

Definitions:

– ‘Ganapath’: A Tiger Shroff-starrer film produced Pooja Entertainment.

– Pooja Entertainment: A prominent production company in the Indian film industry.

Sources:

– [Source article]