Rowoon and Kim Da-mi Showcase Tiffany & Co. Jewelry at Glitzy Event

South Korean celebrities Rowoon and Kim Da-mi stole the show at the recent Tiffany House of Icons event with their stylish outfits and stunning jewelry. The event, hosted Tiffany & Co. to celebrate the opening of their new luxury jewelry house in Seoul, showcased the brand’s exquisite collections.

Rowoon, a popular singer, actor, and model, looked dashing in an all-black tuxedo, complemented Tiffany & Co. jewelry. He wore a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Paris Flames Brooch in Yellow Gold with Diamonds, a Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold with Diamond Accents, and a Tiffany Lock Ring in Yellow Gold with Diamonds.

Kim Da-mi, a renowned Korean actress, stood out in an off-shoulder long black dress, which she paired with pieces from the Tiffany & Co. HardWare collection. Her jewelry ensemble included a Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace in Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds, a Tiffany HardWear graduated ball necklace in sterling silver, a Tiffany HardWear Medium Link Bracelet in Yellow Gold with Diamonds, and Tiffany HardWear Large Link Earrings in Rose Gold.

The event also saw the presence of other Korean celebrities, including Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Jong-suk. Ryu Jun-yeol, an actor with a passion for photography, showcased his unique style with an all-black outfit and items from the Tiffany & Co. T collection. He wore a Tiffany T T1 narrow diamond hinged bangle in 18k gold and a Tiffany T diamond hinged wire bangle in 18k gold.

Lee Jong-suk, a highly acclaimed Korean actor, opted for an off-white V-neck wrap-style long-sleeve knitwear, paired with simple black pants. He adorned himself with jewelry from various Tiffany & Co. collections, including a brooch in Platinum & Gold with a Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond and White Diamonds, a Tiffany T True wide ring in 18k rose gold with pavé diamonds, a Tiffany Lock Ring in Rose Gold with Diamonds, a Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold, and a Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow and White Gold with Half Pavé Diamonds.

The members of Enhypen, Sunghoon and Jake, also made a fashionable statement with their all-black outfits and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Sunghoon wore pieces from the Tiffany & Co. Lock collection, while Jake showcased pieces from the Tiffany & Co. HardWare collection.

Overall, the Tiffany House of Icons event brought together some of Korea’s most talented and stylish celebrities, highlighting the brand’s commitment to the South Korean market and its partnership with renowned artists.