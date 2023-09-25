Protecting Students from Gossip Girl Accounts on TikTok

Recent reports have highlighted a concerning trend on TikTok, where students are creating “Gossip Girl” accounts to spread rumors and gossip about their peers and teachers. This phenomenon has gained traction in the Netherlands, with over 25 anonymous reports received Helpwanted, an organization dedicated to addressing online misconduct.

The nature of these accounts presents a unique challenge for schools, students, and parents. The majority of these accounts are anonymous, only using initials or generic descriptions, making it difficult to take legal action. Helpwanted emphasizes the importance of contacting their organization if a name or specific details are mentioned, as they can provide guidance and support.

While defamation is a punishable offense, filing a police report does not guarantee an end to the bullying. The police may choose to investigate depending on their available resources and the evidence provided. Jurist Charlotte Meindersma explains that the police’s ability to take action against these TikTok rumors primarily depends on the content of the messages.

In addition to legal action, victims also have the option of pursuing a civil lawsuit to protect their reputation. However, Meindersma cautions against the “Barbra Streisand effect,” where engaging in a legal battle can draw more attention to the issue. Sometimes ignoring the rumors and hoping they fade away may be a faster resolution.

If an individual or their parents wish to have a specific post or account removed, Helpwanted can help escalate the request to TikTok. TikTok has shown cooperation in previous cases, taking prompt action to remove harmful content when provided with substantiated evidence.

To prevent the creation and proliferation of these Gossip Girl accounts, it is crucial to educate and empower young people. Helpwanted advises victims to inform their school and trusted adults about the situation. This emphasizes the importance of media literacy and teaching appropriate online behavior to young individuals.

Reacting to new phenomena like Gossip Girl accounts is often too late. Prevention through education and awareness is critical in addressing online harassment effectively.

Definitions:

– Gossip Girl accounts: TikTok channels created to spread rumors and gossip, inspired the American TV series where a gossip blog plays a central role. (Source: Article)

– Defamation: The act of damaging someone’s reputation through false spoken or written statements. (Source: Article)

– Barbra Streisand effect: The phenomenon where attempting to suppress information or an issue only brings more attention to it. (Source: Article)

Sources:

