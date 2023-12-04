TikTok Expands Partnership with Ticketmaster to Revolutionize Live Event Promotion

In an exciting development, popular video-sharing platform TikTok has announced an expansion of its partnership with Ticketmaster. This collaboration aims to sell tickets and promote live events directly within the TikTok app, creating a groundbreaking avenue for artists and fans to connect.

Following a successful beta launch in the United States last year, TikTok and Ticketmaster are now bringing this innovative feature to more than 20 other countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, and Australia. Artists with ‘certified’ status on TikTok in these countries can enhance their concert promotions adding Ticketmaster links to their videos. Fans can simply tap on these links and conveniently purchase tickets directly from their phones.

Since its beta launch in the US, the ticket-promotion feature on TikTok has garnered over 2.5 billion views, demonstrating its immense popularity among musicians, sports teams, and event organizers. Notable artists like Niall Horan, Burna Boy, Shania Twain, and The Kooks have already utilized this game-changing feature to promote their upcoming concerts.

This collaboration represents a significant shift in the live events industry, providing artists with a fresh opportunity to engage with their fans and sell tickets in a whole new way. Michael Kümmerle, the global music partnership development lead at TikTok, affirms the transformative impact of this integration, stating, “By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world.”

TikTok, in its commitment to fostering live event experiences, is even preparing for its first own-brand live concert called TikTok In The Mix, scheduled to take place in Arizona on 10 December. While the company worked with Tickets.com for the pre-sales of this event, their partnership with Ticketmaster sets the stage for a future where event ticket sales seamlessly integrate with social media platforms.

