New WhatsApp-Based QR-Coded Metro Tickets to Streamline Commuting

Summary: A new feature will soon be available for commuters on the metro train system, allowing them to purchase QR-coded tickets directly through WhatsApp. The new service aims to phase out tokens and paper QR-coded tickets, providing a more convenient and efficient alternative. This feature will be particularly beneficial for occasional commuters who buy tickets at the counters. By punching their mobile number into a machine at the ticket counters, commuters will receive their QR-coded tickets directly on WhatsApp.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been testing this service at select stations and plans to launch it soon. Tokens will still be available as a backup option for emergencies or when internet services are down, as demonstrated during the recent floods. However, paper tickets will only be issued to those who do not have smartphones.

The decision to introduce this new WhatsApp-based ticketing system comes after the CMRL launched a WhatsApp chatbot-based service in May, allowing passengers to purchase tickets in advance sending a text to a specific number. While this method was successful, officials believe that having commuters wait in queues at ticket counters to purchase their tickets through WhatsApp will be more practical.

The current chip-based tokens and paper tickets are cumbersome and susceptible to damage or loss. The new system will alleviate these concerns providing commuters with easily accessible QR-coded tickets on their smartphones.

CMRL officials have observed a positive impact from the introduction of ticketing services such as Paytm and WhatsApp, with nearly 20% of passengers utilizing these options. The noticeable decrease in queues at ticket counters, particularly in central and airport metro stations, indicates that commuters appreciate the convenience offered these digital ticketing platforms.

As the CMRL continues to implement technological advancements and streamline ticketing procedures, commuters can look forward to a more seamless and efficient metro experience.