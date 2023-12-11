Passengers in AC Coaches of Trains Disturbed Ticketless Encroachers

Summary: A video showing ticketless passengers causing disruptions in an AC coach of a train has gone viral on social media. The incident, which occurred on the Kumbh Express (12369), has ignited outrage among travelers who are calling for stricter measures to be taken to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers in AC coaches.

Passengers traveling in AC coaches of trains expect a certain level of comfort and convenience during their journeys. However, a recent video has shed light on a disturbing issue that many travelers have encountered – ticketless encroachers causing trouble in AC coaches.

The video, shared an IFS officer on social media, shows passengers without tickets harassing other travelers, occupying their berths, and even pulling the emergency chain. The incident took place on the Kumbh Express (12369), a popular train that runs between Howrah Junction and Dehradun.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with users sharing their own experiences and expressing their frustrations. Many users tagged the Union Railway Minister, urging for immediate action to prevent such incidents from occurring. Some users highlighted similar incidents they have encountered in sleeper class and even in 3rd AC coaches, but the hijacking of a 2nd AC coach was described as unprecedented and alarming.

In response to the viral post, Railway Seva took action and requested the passenger who shared the video to provide their travel details. The administration assured the passenger that appropriate action would be taken to address the issue.

This incident highlights the need for stricter security measures and increased presence of railway police on trains to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers, particularly in AC coaches. It is crucial for railway authorities to address these concerns promptly and take proactive steps to prevent such disruptions in the future.

Passengers should be able to travel in AC coaches without unnecessary hassles and disturbances. A safe and pleasant journey should be guaranteed for all travelers, and it is the responsibility of the railway authorities to ensure that ticketless encroachers are prevented from causing inconvenience to paying passengers.