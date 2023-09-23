“Thursday’s Widows” Tops Netflix Charts with International Success

The gripping limited series “Thursday’s Widows” has taken the Netflix charts storm since its release on September 14, 2023. Based on the acclaimed novel “Thursday Night Widows” Claudia Piñeiro and previously adapted into the film “The Widows of Thursdays,” this suspenseful thriller explores the dark secrets lurking within the seemingly idyllic upscale gated community of Altos de las Cascadas.

With its intriguing storyline and compelling characters, “Thursday’s Widows” has captured the attention of viewers around the world. According to FlixPatrol, a site that tracks global Netflix viewing data, the series has enjoyed particular success in Mexico, where it has held the number one spot since its debut. Impressively, it has also secured the number two position in several South American countries, showcasing its broad appeal across the region.

This international acclaim is further highlighted “Thursday’s Widows” ranking at number three in the world for non-English TV series, as reported Netflix’s official top 10 for the week. Its popularity extends beyond the Americas, with the show making it into the top 10 in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and even New Caledonia.

The widespread success of “Thursday’s Widows” is especially noteworthy considering the limited number of reviews that may have influenced viewership. It is a testament to the show’s ability to captivate audiences with its suspenseful narrative and compelling performances. As FlixPatrol’s data suggests, it is highly likely that the series will reach the number one spot in countries beyond Mexico in the near future.

Overall, “Thursday’s Widows” has proven to be a must-watch for fans of gripping thrillers and has firmly established itself as a global hit on Netflix.

Sources:

– “Thursday Night Widows” Claudia Piñeiro

– “The Widows Of Thursdays” (2009 film)