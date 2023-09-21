The Federal Reserve holds rates steady as Wall Street finishes lower

The futures market is trading lower following a challenging day on Wall Street, with all major indexes ending the day in the red. The Federal Reserve opted to maintain rates at their current levels, keeping federal funds at 5.25% to 5.50% until at least November. While this decision has been expected for the past couple of months, investors are still cautious due to the ongoing UAW strike, potential consumer headwinds, and seasonality. Additionally, the large tech stocks that have driven the market rally this year are starting to experience some selling pressure after significant gains.

Treasury yields have been increasing across the curve, pushing many maturities to levels not seen in years. The focus of sellers has been on maturities ranging from the two-year to the benchmark 10-year note, which closed at 5.18% and 4.41%, respectively. Despite the inversion between these two maturities suggesting a recession is imminent, it is now expected to occur in 2024.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude took a pause after a strong upward trend over the past 10 days. However, a significant inventory draw helped to maintain some buying interest. Closing the day down 0.81% at $93.53, Brent crude and WTI ended down 1% at $90.28. Natural gas also finished the day lower, down almost 4% at $2.73.

Gold closed lower for the day, with the December contract declining 0.12% to $1,951.30. Top strategists attribute this decline to the rising U.S. debt, which has reached a staggering $33.04 trillion. The increase in federal spending between fiscal years 2019 and 2021 has contributed to the debt surpassing the $33 trillion mark.

Bitcoin also closed slightly lower at $27,123.90.

In terms of analyst recommendations, Goldman Sachs upgraded Azul S.A. to Buy from Neutral and raised the target price to $18.30. Jefferies upgraded Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Buy and increased the target price to $16. Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating on CBOE Global Markets Inc. with a $162 target price. J.P. Morgan also reiterated an Overweight rating on Constellation Brands Inc. and raised the target price to $307. JMP Securities resumed coverage on CoStar Group Inc. with a Market Outperform rating and a $100 target. Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza Inc. with a price objective of $380.

