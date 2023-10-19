The Futures Trade Mixed as Geopolitical Concerns Dominate Market Spotlight

The futures traded mixed on Thursday following a risk-off day that saw major indexes finish lower. The focus of the market has shifted to geopolitical issues in the Middle East, as protests in the region dominate the news cycle. Strategists note that during times of global instability, risk assets tend to show unpredictable trends. In the short term, it appears that the market could head lower.

Treasury yields soared higher on Tuesday after strong retail numbers were released, leading to speculation that the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady at its next meeting. Buyers emerged for shorter maturities, but the 10-year bond closed at its highest level since 2007, and the 30-year bond closed at 5% for the first time since 2006. Rising rates have also led to higher mortgage rates for a 30-year fixed rate.

Meanwhile, Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude continued to climb, ignoring calls Iran for an oil embargo on Israel. Brent closed up 1.58% and WTI closed up 1.48%. Natural gas, however, closed lower after some profit-taking.

Gold rallied after a slow start to the week, with profit-takers taking advantage of recent gains due to safe-haven buying. Bitcoin, on the other hand, closed down slightly after surging on hopes for an exchange-traded fund approval.

In analyst news, several stocks received upgrades. Brinker International, Broadstone Net Lease, Dow Inc., Editas Medicine, Elastic N.V., FB Financial, First Watch Restaurant Group, Hudson Pacific Properties, Huntsman Corp., LyondellBasell Industries, and Uber Technologies all received upgrades.

On the other hand, Albemarle Corp., Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lithium Americas Corp., Sherwin-Williams Co., and Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. all received downgrades.

Additionally, Arm Holdings and CrowdStrike Holdings received initiations with Overweight and Buy ratings, respectively.

