Yob Who Bragged About Attack Breaks Down in Tears at Sentencing

A 21-year-old man, Rhys Brown, from Ramsgate, was sentenced to three years in jail after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery. Brown had bragged about the attack on social media, which left a 14-year-old boy with fractures to his eye socket and spine vertebrae.

During the sentencing at Canterbury Crown Court, Brown became tearful and requested to say goodbye to his family sitting in the public gallery. However, his request was denied, and he was taken to the cells. This was not the first time Brown had shown emotion in court, as similar scenes had unfolded when he was found guilty a jury.

The assault took place outside Ramsgate train station on February 27, 2021. Brown, along with two unidentified accomplices, kicked, punched, and stamped on the teenager during a confrontation. The victim was also attacked with an implement, possibly a metal bar, and one of his own trainers, which was later showcased on Snapchat with a chilling warning.

Recorder Edmund Fowler, presiding over the case, described the video as “quite ironic” given the cowardly nature of the attack. The violence was sparked when the victim confronted the group after hearing a derogatory comment about homosexuality. Brown, angered the confrontation, initially punched the teenager, but then all three assailants retaliated with relentless force.

Despite acknowledging the unwarranted and aggressive reaction the victim, the judge condemned the prolonged violence inflicted upon him. The victim suffered numerous cuts, abrasions, and psychological trauma. Brown’s claims of self-defense and not knowing his accomplices were dismissed the court.

In sentencing Brown, Recorder Fowler also emphasized the impact of the attack on the victim’s life, including time off school, double vision, flashbacks, anxiety, and paranoia. Brown, who had no prior criminal record and assisted in caring for his mother, received a three-year prison sentence.

