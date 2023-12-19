Celebrities Face Ongoing Dangers On Stage

It seems that no celebrity is safe from the strange trend of fans throwing objects at them during performances. From Cardi B to Harry Styles, these incidents of assault are becoming all too common in the entertainment industry.

Recently, a video went viral showing Florence Pugh being hit in the face with an unidentified object while posing for pictures with the cast of Dune: Part Two at Brazil’s CCXP 2023. This shocking incident is just one in a series of attacks on celebrities that have been captured on camera and shared across the internet.

While the desire to gain a celebrity’s attention may be the simplest explanation for these acts, it is also a dangerous one. Bebe Rexha experienced firsthand the consequences of such behavior when a man threw a phone at her during a performance, splitting her eyebrow. The attacker later admitted that he thought it would be funny, but was ultimately charged with assault.

Another troubling incident involved Cardi B, who retaliated throwing her mic at an audience member who threw a drink at her. It is concerning to see that these assailants appear to purposely aim for the celebrities’ faces, causing harm and potential injury.

Clinical psychologist Lynn Zubernis sheds light on this phenomenon, suggesting that para-social connections between fans and celebrities may be to blame. Fans may feel entitled to the performer’s attention and are willing to go to extreme measures to get it. However, these acts can have long-lasting effects, potentially leading to PTSD for the targeted celebrities.

It is crucial for fans to understand the consequences of their actions and respect the boundaries of performers. Attending a concert should be a joyful experience for both the artist and the audience, not marred the behavior of a few individuals. Let us remember the basic etiquette required for such gatherings and help create a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone involved.