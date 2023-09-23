Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lights Up the Jetway with Her Dance Moves: A Throwback Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a renowned Indian actress, is known for her talent and numerous blockbuster films. She is also active on social media and often delights her followers with viral posts. A throwback video from last year has surfaced, showcasing Samantha’s vibrant energy and dance skills.

In the video, Samantha is seen dancing energetically in the jetway to the popular song “Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo” from the movie “Beast,” starring Thalapathy Vijay. Her infectious enthusiasm and signature dance moves make the video special. Samantha mentions in her caption that the song is “beyond lit” and she was enjoying every beat of it. It is worth noting that Samantha has shared screen space with Vijay in successful films like “Theri” and “Mersal.”

The actress is seen sporting a chic and comfortable travel outfit in the video. She wears ripped black jeggings, a gray crop top, a denim jacket, and white sports shoes. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Samantha also wears a black mask, reflecting the precautions taken during that time.

On the professional front, Samantha has excited fans with updates about her upcoming projects. She clarifies speculations about her involvement in a film Karan Johar alongside Salman Khan. Samantha states that she does not have a specific plan for her next project and wants to be more selective about the roles she takes on. She expresses a desire to explore roles that push her out of her comfort zone.

Though there were reports of Samantha appearing with Salman Khan in a film produced Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the actress refuted these rumors during an Instagram chat session, disappointing her fans. Currently, Samantha is relishing the love and praise she has received for her role in “Kushi,” her recent release with Vijay Deverakonda. Her next film, “Chennai Story,” a romantic comedy based on the novel “The Arrangements of Love” Timeri N. Murari, will once again showcase Samantha’s brilliance. The movie, directed Philip John, will also feature Viveik Kalra.

Overall, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s throwback dance video reminds us of her magnetic presence and talent. As her fans eagerly await her future endeavors, Samantha’s selective approach to her work promises more remarkable performances in the future.

