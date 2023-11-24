Imam-ul-Haq Faces Criticism for Private Chats Ahead of Wedding

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq finds himself in the midst of controversy once again, as explicit private chats with a woman surfaced online just four days prior to his planned wedding with Anmol Mehmood. This incident comes as a blow to the batsman, who had already faced criticism for his performance at the 2023 World Cup in India.

This is not the first time Imam-ul-Haq has been embroiled in such controversy. Following Pakistan’s tumultuous World Cup campaign in 2019, he was accused of dating multiple women simultaneously when his WhatsApp chats were leaked online. The screenshots of his conversations, spanning six months, including his time in England for the tournament, went viral and resulted in severe backlash.

Imam-ul-Haq has also been the subject of nepotism accusations in Pakistan cricket. His national debut came under scrutiny, as he made it when his uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq was the PCB chief selector. However, despite these criticisms, the 28-year-old cricketer boasts an impressive record in ODIs, with an average close to 50 in the format. He has represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 72 ODIs, and two T20I matches, accumulating over 4,500 runs across all formats since his debut in October 2017.

Imam-ul-Haq’s private chats being leaked just days before his wedding fuel the debate surrounding his personal life and his responsibilities as a public figure. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced athletes in maintaining privacy in the digital age.

