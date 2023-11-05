Taking a Look at Tom Brady’s Instagram Journey

Tom Brady, the renowned NFL quarterback, has carved a significant presence for himself on social media, particularly Instagram. While many are aware of his active Instagram presence, few know the exact date when Brady made his debut on the platform. Today, we dive into the details and answer the question that has fascinated many fans. Tom Brady’s first post on Instagram was made on January 8, 2017.

In 2017, Brady was in the prime of his career, playing for the New England Patriots. This was a remarkable year for Brady, as he threw an impressive 4577 yards and 32 touchdowns. It was also the year when he clinched his third MVP title. In his inaugural Instagram post, Brady shared a snapshot of himself standing in a snowy landscape. In the background, snow-covered trees added to the serene ambiance, while Brady struck a pose, clearly enjoying the snowfall.

Moving ahead two years, on August 5, 2019, Brady uploaded a memorable picture to his Instagram. This picture showcased his draft card, which he had the opportunity to view during his visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame event in Canton. The card displayed the 2000 NFL draft logo, along with the specific round in which Brady was drafted. Interestingly, the card revealed that Brady was selected as a Quarterback for the New England Patriots as the 199th overall pick.

As of November 5, 2023, Tom Brady boasts an impressive 467 posts on Instagram and has accumulated a staggering fan base of 14.5 million followers. The journey from his first post to reaching millions of followers mirrors his remarkable achievements on and off the field. Whether posting about his personal life, accomplishments, or supporting charitable causes, Tom Brady continues to engage and inspire his followers on Instagram.

