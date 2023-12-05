New Spanish Teen Romance Film Coming to Netflix in February

Netflix has announced the release date for an upcoming Spanish teen romantic drama film titled “Through My Window: Looking at You.” Set to premiere on February 23, the film is the third installment in the popular “Through My Window” series, which is based on the novel Ariana Godoy.

The series revolves around the love story between Ares, portrayed Julio Peña, and Raquel, played Clara Galle. Ares, the heir to a wealthy empire, and Raquel, an aspiring author, face numerous challenges in their relationship throughout the series.

In the upcoming film, “Through My Window: Looking at You,” Ares and Raquel decide to part ways as they struggle to navigate their relationship. However, fate brings them back together in winter in Barcelona, where their undeniable love and attraction for each other resurface. Viewers can expect to witness a heartwarming story of whether these two star-crossed lovers will find their way back to each other.

The first film in the series, “Through My Window,” was released in February 2022, followed its sequel, “Through My Window: Across the Sea,” in June of the same year. Both films garnered significant attention and praise from audiences worldwide.

Fans of the series are eagerly anticipating the release of “Through My Window: Looking at You” on Netflix, as they hope to witness the next chapter in the passionate and emotional journey of Ares and Raquel.

Mark your calendars for February 23 and get ready to be captivated this heartwarming Spanish teen romance on Netflix.