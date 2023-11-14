TikTok Marketing Strategies Evolve: Thrive Market Expands Ad Spend and Sees Impressive Results

TikTok has gone from an experimental digital channel to an essential component of marketing strategies worldwide, with ad spend on the platform expected to grow 25% in the coming year. While agencies and brands are still exploring the full potential of TikTok’s marketing and advertising capabilities, some have already begun making significant investments in the platform. One such brand is Thrive Market, an online grocer that operates on a membership-based model.

According to Amina Pasha, Thrive Market’s CMO, the company has more than doubled its TikTok spend across influencer marketing and paid ad units this year, experiencing growth of over 250% compared to the previous year. This increase has been a result of two years of organic growth and a strategic approach to tapping into TikTok’s immense audience. Pasha emphasizes that the success on TikTok and other platforms did not happen overnight but has been a journey for Thrive Market.

Thrive Market’s strategy is focused on three key areas: Meta (formerly Facebook), TikTok, and search. Pasha highlights the explosive growth the company has experienced on both Meta and TikTok, with significant investments in these platforms. The brand believes in the integration of brand building and performance marketing, as opposed to treating them as separate entities.

Thrive Market’s initial foray into TikTok began a few years ago, before the platform gained widespread popularity. The brand started with influencer marketing, collaborating with micro-influencers who had a genuine affinity for health and wellness or were already using the brand. This approach allowed Thrive Market to learn essential lessons about creative content, messaging, and hooks within the TikTok format. As the brand saw success with this approach, they gradually scaled up their paid advertising efforts on the platform, leading to explosive performance results in the past several months.

The results of Thrive Market’s TikTok ad spend have been impressive, driving over 150,000 new members to their community and accumulating more than 210 million views. The company has achieved significant growth in ad spend on TikTok, witnessing astronomical growth of over 250% compared to the previous year. Remarkably, Thrive Market has achieved these results at a 30% cheaper cost of acquisition, demonstrating the effectiveness and efficiency of their TikTok marketing strategy.

Looking ahead, Thrive Market sees even more potential for growth on TikTok. They believe that they have not yet reached the threshold of diminishing returns and anticipate further scaling and expansion of their TikTok campaigns in the coming year.

FAQ

Is TikTok an effective platform for marketing campaigns?

Yes, TikTok has rapidly evolved from an experimental channel to an essential platform for marketing strategies. Its wide reach, engaging content format, and cultural impact make it a valuable space for brands to connect with their target audience.

How has Thrive Market leveraged TikTok for marketing?

Thrive Market initially focused on influencer marketing, collaborating with micro-influencers who had a genuine affinity for health and wellness. As they gained insights into the TikTok format and audience preferences, the brand gradually increased its paid advertising efforts on the platform, leading to explosive growth in terms of new members and video views.

What sets Thrive Market’s marketing strategy apart?

Thrive Market’s marketing strategy is anchored in the integration of brand building and performance marketing. They believe that both aspects can coexist and should not be treated as separate entities. This holistic approach allows them to maximize the impact of their campaigns on platforms like TikTok.