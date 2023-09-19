WhatsApp Channels: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins the Social Media Platform’s New Feature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the latest feature introduced WhatsApp, allowing users to receive updates from him directly. WhatsApp recently launched the Channels feature, and PM Modi wasted no time in joining. In his first post on WhatsApp Channels, he expressed his excitement, stating, “Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let’s stay connected here!”

WhatsApp Channels, introduced Meta on September 13, provides users in India and over 150 countries with a private way to receive updates. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, shared a post announcing the global rollout of WhatsApp Channels and the addition of thousands of new channels that users can follow. The Channels feature aims to build the most private broadcast service available, separate from regular chats.

One of the key benefits of WhatsApp Channels is the enhanced directory, which filters channels automatically according to the user’s country. This feature allows users to discover new, active, and popular channels based on follower count. Additionally, users can react to updates using emojis, providing valuable feedback. However, these reactions remain private and are not visible to other followers.

Admins will also soon be able to make changes to their updates for up to 30 days, as WhatsApp automatically deletes them from its servers. Furthermore, when forwarding an update to chats or groups, a link back to the channel will be included to help people find more information.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining WhatsApp Channels, users now have the opportunity to stay connected with important updates and announcements directly from the nation’s leader. As WhatsApp continues to expand Channels globally, users can expect more features and updates to enhance their interactive experience on the platform.

Sources:

– ANI