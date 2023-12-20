Tragic Accident in West Bengal as Train Collides with Young Men Making Social Media Videos

Summary:

In a devastating incident in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, three young men lost their lives after being struck an express train while attempting to film a social media reel on a railway bridge. The incident occurred between Sujnipara and Ahiron stations in the Azimganj-New Farakka section of the Malda division. Two other companions managed to jump into the river below, narrowly escaping a similar fate. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with being near railway tracks, and the importance of exercising caution and vigilance.

However, their ill-fated decision led to a devastating outcome when the 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express collided with them on the tracks. Three of the young men were unable to escape the oncoming train and tragically lost their lives. Fortunately, the quick thinking of their two companions saved them from a similar fate as they managed to leap into the river below at the last moment.

Authorities are now urging the public to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe distance from railway tracks at all times. The Eastern Railways (ER) emphasized how a momentary distraction can prove to be fatal, as evident from this heartbreaking incident. The ER wishes to remind everyone that trains can appear suddenly and unexpectedly, leaving little time to react or avoid tragedy.

While social media has become an integral part of modern life, incidents like this highlight the importance of prioritizing safety and responsible behavior. This tragedy serves as a solemn reminder that seeking validation and attention on social media should never come at the cost of endangering one’s life.