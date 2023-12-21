Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Social Media Enthusiasts

In a devastating incident, three young men lost their lives while attempting to film a social media reel on a railway bridge in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the trio was hit an express train, instantly killing them. The bridge in question was located between Sujnipara and Ahiron stations in the Azimganj-New Farakka section of Malda division.

Fortunately, two other companions who were with the victims managed to save themselves jumping into a river below moments before the train passed. The exact details of the incident are still under investigation.

This tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers involved in risking one’s life for the sake of social media content. The Eastern Railway (ER) has issued a cautionary statement, urging the public to stay away from railway tracks. Trains can approach unexpectedly, and even a momentary lapse of concentration can have fatal consequences.

While social media has undoubtedly revolutionized the way we connect and share moments, it is crucial to prioritize safety and make responsible choices. The pursuit of viral fame should never come at the expense of one’s life or the lives of others.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call to everyone, reminding us to prioritize safety above all else. Let us use this tragic event as an opportunity to spread awareness about the potential risks involved in seeking validation and attention through risky behaviors for social media content.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time. May their tragic loss inspire others to prioritize their well-being over the pursuit of social media fame.