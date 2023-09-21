Young BMX Racer Makes Waves on Social Media

A three-year-old BMX racer in south Ottawa is capturing the attention of both fans and athletes alike after earning first place against competitors nearly five times his age. West Willison, in the strider division, competes without pedals and must rely on pushing his way to the top.

West’s father, Joel Willison, said that he is proud to bike alongside his children, as it allows them to engage in a sport together. Aly Marcotte, West’s mother, highlighted the support they received from other racers during last week’s race when no other kids showed up. She shared the video of West’s victorious lap on social media, and it quickly went viral, garnering over 10 million views.

The Nepean BMX Association, where West races, takes pride in supporting athletes of all ages, from children to seniors over 60. Sofia Damm, a board member and volunteer, expressed her happiness in helping the track grow and develop the skills and integrity necessary for competition.

While West may not fully grasp the magnitude of his viral fame, he is motivated the medals he earns with every win. The Willison family is willing to support West’s racing aspirations for as long as he wants. The supportive community at the track always steps up to help in various ways, reflecting the strong camaraderie within the association.

Overall, West’s impressive skills and viral success are garnering attention not just within the BMX community but also on social media platforms worldwide.

