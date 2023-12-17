Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Individuals

Authorities in Franklin County, Illinois are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three individuals wanted on various charges.

Ryan D. Hartline, 27, is wanted for allegedly fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer. Hartline, who was last known to be residing in West Frankfort, should not be approached as he may be considered armed and dangerous.

Kaleb E. Mandrell, 24, is wanted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He too was last known to be living in the West Frankfort area and should not be approached.

Seth W. Murphy, 30, is wanted for a battery charge. Similar to the other wanted individuals, Murphy was last known to be living in West Frankfort and should be considered potentially dangerous.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should be immediately reported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or your local law enforcement agency.

It is crucial for the public to exercise caution and avoid approaching these individuals directly, as they may pose a threat to public safety. Authorities are working diligently to locate and apprehend them, and community cooperation is essential in ensuring the safety of all residents.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the public’s cooperation and urges anyone with information to come forward so that these wanted individuals can be taken into custody promptly. By working together, we can help maintain the peace and security of our community.