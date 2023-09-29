Five Singaporeans Arrested for Drug Trafficking on Telegram

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in Singapore has recently arrested five individuals, aged between 17 and 21, for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities conducted on the popular chat app Telegram. The CNB conducted operations at various locations, resulting in the seizure of weapons, illegal drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

During the operation, the authorities confiscated approximately 204g of Ice (methamphetamine), 143g of cannabis, 12 Ecstasy pills, 12g of ketamine, and a bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs. The estimated street value of the seized drugs amounted to around $71,000.

Two of the suspects, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl, were apprehended at a residential unit in Boon Lay Drive. When the officers attempted to arrest them, the suspects refused to comply and the officers had to forcefully enter the premises. During the search, a vehicle belonging to the man was discovered at a nearby open carpark. The vehicle contained a knuckle duster, a knife, about 83g of Ice, 48g of cannabis, 12g of ketamine, and nine Ecstasy pills.

Later that evening, an 18-year-old boy was arrested at another residential unit in Boon Lay Avenue. The authorities found approximately 121g of Ice, 95g of cannabis, three Ecstasy pills, a bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, a digital weighing scale, and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Additionally, in the same evening, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were apprehended at a residential unit in Jurong West Street 93. The officers had to forcibly enter the premises as the suspects refused to open the door. During the search, several weapons were seized.

The CNB’s swift action demonstrates the commitment of Singaporean authorities in combating drug trafficking activities facilitated through modern communication platforms like Telegram. The suspects now face serious legal consequences for their alleged involvement in these illegal activities.

Sources:

– Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB)