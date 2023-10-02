Social Media Envy: How to Manage Comparison and Envy on Social Media

Envy is a common emotion that arises when we compare ourselves to others and feel a sense of resentment or longing for what they have. In today’s digital age, social media platforms amplify this experience and make it even more prevalent. As we scroll through our feeds, we are bombarded with images and updates from others, showcasing what appears to be their perfect lives. However, research has shown that these portrayals are often carefully curated and do not reflect the full reality.

Social media envy, or the feeling of envy triggered social media, is a psychological phenomenon that has become increasingly prevalent in our society. The ancient philosopher Aristotle defined envy as pain at another’s good fortune, and this definition remains relevant in the context of social media envy.

People tend to post socially desirable information on social media to present a better image of themselves. This selective sharing allows users to carefully craft their online personas, further contributing to social comparison. When we compare our own lives, which may seem mundane in comparison, to the seemingly perfect lives of others on social media, it can evoke a range of emotions.

Envy can have both positive and negative effects on individuals. “Benign envy” can motivate individuals to improve themselves, leading to self-improvement and personal growth. However, “malicious envy” can lead to negative emotions, such as feelings of resentment and low self-esteem.

To manage social media envy, there are several strategies one can employ. Firstly, acknowledging and accepting your feelings of envy is the first step toward adopting a healthier response. This self-awareness allows you to use the feeling of envy as motivation for self-improvement.

Identifying role models who inspire benign envy and unfollowing or avoiding those who trigger malicious envy is another effective strategy. Just as we choose to avoid certain alcoholic drinks that have a negative effect on us, the same approach can be applied to our social media use. By unfollowing or turning off post notifications from accounts that promote negativity, we can mitigate the negative emotions associated with envy.

Practicing moderation in social media usage is also crucial. While social media can provide inspiration, it is essential to be aware of the two types of envy and channel your energy into self-improvement rather than negative or malicious feelings.

It is important to remember that social media portrayals do not always reflect reality. If you feel envious of someone, they are likely facing similar challenges and uncertainties in life, regardless of what is presented on their social media profiles. By understanding this, we can develop a healthier relationship with social media and manage our feelings of envy more effectively.

