Social Media Envy: The Impact of Comparison on our Emotional Well-being

In today’s digital age, social media has become a platform where individuals can present their lives in a seemingly perfect way. However, research has shown that social media users carefully select the information they share, creating an illusion of a flawless life. This has given rise to social media envy, where individuals compare their own lives to the seemingly perfect lives of others.

Envy, according to the ancient philosopher Aristotle, is the pain one feels at another’s good fortune. With social media, this definition becomes more relevant than ever. Social media users often post socially desirable information to project a better image of themselves, leading to a phenomenon known as social comparison. When individuals compare themselves to others, it can evoke positive or negative emotions.

“Benign envy” occurs when envy leads to self-improvement. For example, students who are envious of their successful peers may study harder and improve their academic performance. On the other hand, “malicious envy” can result in negative emotions and thoughts towards the envied person who is perceived to be in a better position.

To navigate the impact of social media envy, there are several strategies that can be employed. Firstly, acknowledging one’s feelings of envy is crucial in adopting a healthier response. By accepting these feelings, individuals can harness them to fuel self-improvement and work towards obtaining the lifestyle or object that they were envious of.

Identifying role models who promote a sense of benign envy and unfollowing or avoiding individuals who evoke malicious envy is also important. Similar to choosing certain drinks based on their effects, social media use should be moderated according to its impact on emotional well-being. Practicing moderation and channeling energy into self-improvement rather than negative feelings can help individuals navigate social media envy.

Ultimately, it is important to remember that the target of envy is often someone who is comparable to oneself. By recognizing that social media portrayals may not reflect reality, individuals can develop a healthier perspective and focus on their own personal growth rather than comparing themselves to others.

– Daniel Walker, University of Bradford, The Conversation (No URL provided)

Note: The article “Social Media Envy: The Impact of Comparison on our Emotional Well-being” is a summary of the source article and does not contain all the details and analysis present in the original article.