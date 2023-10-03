Three Steps for Overcoming Social Media Envy

Social media has transformed the way we compare ourselves to others, leading to feelings of envy and dissatisfaction. According to research, social media users tend to selectively share socially desirable information, creating the illusion of a perfect life. This can trigger social comparison, where we measure our own lives against the seemingly more exciting and fulfilling lives of others.

Envy can elicit both positive and negative emotions. “Benign envy” can inspire self-improvement and motivate individuals to study harder or work towards their goals. On the other hand, “malicious envy” can result in negative thoughts and feelings towards the person being envied. To harness benign envy and mitigate malicious envy, here are three steps you can take:

1. Acknowledge Your Feelings:

The first step in addressing social media envy is to acknowledge your emotions. Recognize that envy is a natural response and allow yourself to feel it. By accepting your envy, you can shift your perspective and use it as motivation for self-improvement. This might involve working towards obtaining the lifestyle or object you were envious of in the first place.

2. Follow and Unfollow:

Identify role models on social media who inspire you and promote benign envy. These can be friends, family members, or even celebrities who motivate you to improve. On the other hand, be aware of people who trigger malicious envy—those who make you feel inadequate or resentful. Unfollow or avoid these individuals to prevent negative emotions from arising.

3. Practice Moderation:

Using social media in moderation is crucial. While it can be a source of inspiration, it can also lead to unhealthy comparison and negative emotions. Be mindful of the types of envy that social media triggers and channel your energy into self-improvement rather than negative or malicious feelings.

Remember, social media often portrays a curated version of reality, and people only share what they want others to see. If you find yourself envious of someone’s social media posts, remind yourself that their life is likely more similar to yours than it appears online.

By following these steps, you can gain control over social media envy and use it as a catalyst for personal growth and improvement.

Sources:

– Aristotle’s definition of envy: Aristotle’s “Rhetoric”

