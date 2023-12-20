Title: Momentus Reports Failed Deployment of Satellites on SpaceX Transporter Launch

Summary: Following a SpaceX Transporter rideshare launch in November, Momentus announced that three out of the five satellites it flew on the mission did not deploy as expected. While confirming the successful release of Hello Test 1 and 2 satellites, Momentus stated that the remaining three satellites were not released from the third-party deployer system used. One of these satellites is Picacho, a 1U cubesat developed Lunasonde, which aimed to demonstrate technology for mapping subsurface mineral and groundwater resources. Lunasonde had initially indicated that Picacho was in orbit and operating. However, further investigation revealed that the satellite may not have been fully ejected. Momentus has been working closely with SpaceX and its customers to investigate the deployment failure.

—–

Momentus, the in-space transportation services company, reported that several satellites it flew on a SpaceX Transporter launch in November did not deploy as expected. The specific satellites were not named, but Momentus confirmed the successful release of two satellites from Hello Space, Hello Test 1 and 2. However, the remaining three satellites were not released from the third-party deployer system.

One of the undisclosed satellites is Picacho, a 1U cubesat developed Lunasonde, a startup based in Arizona. The company previously claimed that Picacho had been successfully deployed in orbit, but recent investigations cast doubt on these statements. According to Jeremiah Pate, founder and CEO of Lunasonde, the deployment of Picacho’s main antenna did not occur as planned, causing concerns for the company. Pate mentioned that validation signals matching Picacho’s modulation characteristics were received, but this does not confirm successful deployment.

Following the failure to deploy, Momentus has been collaborating with SpaceX and its customers to determine the root cause of the deployment issue. Momentus appreciates SpaceX’s cooperation in providing information for the ongoing investigation. However, the fate of Picacho, as well as the other two undisclosed satellites, remains uncertain, as they are not listed in the Space-Track database.

It is important to note that deployment failures are not uncommon in launches containing numerous smallsats. As the investigation continues, Momentus will continue striving to locate and determine the fate of the satellites, ensuring transparency and communication with all involved parties.

This deployment failure highlights the challenges and risks associated with satellite launches, particularly when relying on third-party deployer systems. Continued efforts to improve launch and deployment processes will be crucial to ensuring the successful delivery and operation of satellites in space.