Optimizing Your B2B Technology Social Media Strategy: 3 Quick Starting Steps

To drive a solid online marketing strategy, social media has to be an integral part of the plan. B2B technology brands can use social media strategies effectively to nurture prospect pipelines and drive sales, but it requires knowing what to focus on and having core goals in place.

1. Ensure There’s a Purpose and Call to Action (CTA) for Every Post

When planning posts across social media channels, it’s important to have a valid CTA and purpose aligned to each post. Vanity metrics like followers and likes are no longer sufficient as a brand grows in their business journey. Each post should have a specific goal, whether it’s to book a product demo or apply for a job. By including a CTA and purpose, brands can ensure a better overall experience for their audience.

Seasoned social media strategists follow a time table that includes specific types of posts for each day of the week. By including links and measuring the performance of posts through custom coupon codes and hashtags, brands can boost the value and effectiveness of their social media efforts.

2. Maintain a Social Media Calendar (and Switch It Around Often)

Brands should identify the social media channels that are most relevant to their industry and focus on being most active on those platforms. LinkedIn, for example, is a useful channel for B2B tech brands. Based on available resources and priorities, brands can choose additional channels to include in their social media mix.

Maintaining a channel list and a time table can help social media marketers be more strategic in their approach. While instant, real-time posts based on current events and trends can be added, having a basic framework in place saves time and boosts output.

3. Focus on the Right Measurement and Tactics

It’s important for B2B marketers to ensure that their social media followers align with their target Ideal Customer Profile (ICP). By engaging with target accounts using appropriate messaging and focusing on the right prospects within those accounts, social media marketers can drive a more focused and easily measurable approach.

Building a network and community consisting of actual future buyers should be a top priority. Integrating social media channels into the overall marketing and prospecting outreach mix, along with complementing email, cold call, and direct mail efforts, can optimize the end-to-end social media initiative and lead to a positive return on investment.

In conclusion, optimizing your B2B technology social media strategy requires having a purpose for every post, maintaining a social media calendar, and focusing on the right measurement and tactics. By following these three starting steps, B2B technology marketers can effectively leverage social media to nurture prospect pipelines and drive sales.

