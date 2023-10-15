Anne Mensah, VP of U.K. Content at Netflix, Talks About the Future of Brit Hits and Improving Diversity in the Industry

Anne Mensah, the vice president of U.K. content at Netflix, has been making waves in the television industry since joining the streaming platform in 2018. With her leadership, Netflix has brought global fans a slew of British hits, ranging from sex education to documentaries. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, Mensah expressed optimism for the future, vowing that it will be even stronger.

As the head of Netflix’s teams across all genres, Mensah is responsible for overseeing scripted series, films, unscripted shows, documentaries, and licensed programs. She has numerous upcoming projects in the works, including “The Gentlemen,” a series produced and directed Guy Ritchie, and “Kaos,” a mythological dark comedy created Charlie Covell.

Mensah’s accomplishments have earned her recognition, including being named the third-most influential Black person on The Powerlist 2023. In an interview for THR’s feature on the most powerful women in international television, Mensah discussed the challenges and achievements she faced in the past year.

One of the biggest professional challenges Mensah encountered was integrating all the U.K. genres into a single content team. Despite the difficulty, she praised her colleagues for their collaborative and inspiring approach, making it one of the best things that happened all year.

Mensah considers one of her biggest achievements in the past year to be the successful delivery of a diverse range of content to U.K. Netflix members. This includes ensuring the satisfying endings of popular franchises like “Sex Education,” “Top Boy,” and “The Crown,” as well as launching new successes such as “Heartstopper” and major factual pieces like “At Home With the Furies” and a Lewis Capaldi film.

Discussing the improvement of equality and diversity within the industry, Mensah emphasizes the need to focus on retaining talent from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. While entry-level schemes have been successful in bringing in diverse voices, she believes it is equally important to provide long-term career opportunities. Mensah also suggests exploring new ways of working, like job sharing, to support workers with different time or physical constraints.

With Mensah at the helm, Netflix’s U.K. content is set to soar to new heights in 2024, with exciting commissions like “The Gentlemen” and “Black Doves” on the horizon.

