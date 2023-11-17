A Deep Dive into Pinterest: The Ideal Platform for Luxury Brand Consumers

Pinterest has emerged as the go-to platform for consumers who have a penchant for luxury brands. A recent multi-market survey conducted PA Consulting has highlighted that out of the 482 million monthly Pinterest users, a significant number utilizes the platform to plan their next projects, looking for inspiration and researching when it comes to luxury brands and products. Instead of encountering toxic content found on various other sites, Pinterest users enjoy a positive experience, making it an ideal destination for luxury shoppers.

The survey uncovered that three out of every five luxury shoppers turn to Pinterest for their research and inspiration, implying a strong connection between the platform and the luxury market. Interestingly, luxury shoppers on Pinterest are 35% more likely to earn annual incomes surpassing USD $100,000, compared to luxury shoppers on other platforms. This suggests that Pinterest attracts a more affluent consumer base. In fact, these financially well-off luxury shoppers also spend an astonishing 87% more on luxury goods and exhibit a 27% higher likelihood of purchasing premium products, according to the Global Web Index.

Given the global economic uncertainties, it is noteworthy that the luxury goods market is expected to double in size 2030, largely driven the spending power of Generation Z. This presents another advantage for Pinterest, as it has gained a significant foothold among the younger demographic. The survey highlights that 70% of the Pinterest luxury audience, which includes global users who have searched or saved one of the 60 luxury brands, falls under the age of 35. Additionally, the research demonstrates that four out of five of these luxury consumers are women.

From the brand’s perspective, Pinterest offers actionable insights into consumer behavior. The platform allows luxury consumers to seamlessly move from “discovery to decision to do,” essentially enabling them to locate, evaluate, and purchase luxury items, all within the confines of Pinterest itself. This unique opportunity to capture a highly engaged audience early in their decision-making process makes Pinterest an invaluable tool for luxury brands.

Overall, Pinterest has become a haven for consumers seeking luxury brands. Its user-friendly interface, positive environment, and substantial presence among affluent and young individuals make it an unrivaled platform for both luxury brands and consumers alike.

